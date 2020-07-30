12,194 South Carolinians file for unemployment as number continues to fall

This week's number of claims fell by 2,152; the total COVID-19-related initial claims received since mid-March is 697,619.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of people filing for first time unemployment dipped again this past week, dropping below 13,000 for the first time since early March.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Work Force reported Thursday that for the claim week ending July 25, 2020, the number of South Carolinians who filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits is 12,194, a decrease of 2,152 initial claims from the week prior.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, 697,619 claims have been filed.

“For the first time since the pandemic emerged in South Carolina, our initial claims numbers have dropped below 13,000. Our economy is gaining traction as business owners re-open with strict safety protocols, recall their workforces and recruit new employees. We are strongly encouraged by this downward trend in initial claims and the performance of the economy,” states executive director, Dan Ellzey.

“It is important for all people receiving South Carolina unemployment benefits to understand that they will receive their last payment of the weekly FPUC $600 this week. We recognize, however, that debate is taking place at this time in Washington over a possible extension of federal unemployment benefits. If there is no agreement, these payments will not be restarted. If there is agreement, it could take a while to implement a different federal program developed by Congress depending on the complexity of the changes. It is just not a matter of stopping and then re-starting the program,” continued Ellzey.

“We encourage everyone who is able and available to rejoin the workforce to contact their local SC Works center at SCWorks.org. Our SC Works partners are actively helping individuals move from unemployment to employment. We are proud of the work they’re doing to help South Carolinians’ regain their footing. Centers are offering free weekly virtual workshops, training opportunities and connections to hot jobs to be filled right now. In addition, our centers are working with employers who are looking for job applicants. We have a direct email program notifying people in geographic areas and with certain prior experience of new job opportunities. In addition, we are conducting drive thru job fairs which allow job applicants and employers to take applications and interview in an open air and social distanced environment. All you have to do is contact a SC Works Center near you,” concluded Ellzey.

From SCDEW: