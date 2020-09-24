Slight rise in claims as just under 5,000 file for initial unemployment in South Carolina

SC Department of Employment and Work Force reports an increase in claims from the week before but numbers continue downward trend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Department of Employment and Work Force (SCDEW) reports 4,933 South Carolinians filed initial unemployment insurance claims during the week ending Sept. 19, 2020.

That number is a slight increase from the week before but continues the overall downward trend of initial claims.

For the week of Sept. 13-19, SCDEW reports the department paid out $41,560,271.85 in benefits, the average benefit amount was $261.04, Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, SCDEW has paid out $4,040,757,414,23 in unemployment benefits.

The August unemployment rate in South Carolina was 6.3 percent.

SCDEW will be transitioning away from the weekly UI reports as initial claims continue to fall. The department has created an online dashboard of data for those interested in tracking the numbers.

