SCDEW offers job tips as federal unemployment aid nears slated end date

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The programs created to help those struggling with unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic are slated to end on December 26, unless new federal legislation is passed.

While Congress debates on new relief, many are wondering what’s next for them if the program ends.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW), which administers the federal unemployment aid, does have free resources to help people get on their feet online, by phone or in person at one of their SC Works Centers.

“Folks that perhaps need a little bit of advice or some help with some resume or interviewing skills, we always recommend they go into one of our SC Works Centers,” Brian Nottingham with SCDEW said. “We've got them open across every county in the state. A lot of them are setting up virtual, online appointments as well.”

There are roughly 80,000 jobs available across the state, according to SCDEW. The department also has a statewide jobs database online with positions that range from manufacturing and retail, to healthcare, education and technical services.

“Look at something you haven’t considered before. You might be surprised some of the skill overlay, especially in the customer service field,” Nottingham said. “You have experience in customer service, we’re talking bartenders, waiters, waitresses, hostesses… my goodness there’s a lot of different ways you can go from there. A lot of employers are looking to train folks too. Online customer service representative is a booming job occupation.”

There are also opportunities for a more temporary career change in what the department calls “lifeboat jobs.” These are jobs in different industries, but use many of the same skills, like a waiter joining a call center because both jobs require customer service abilities.

“We always advise folks to start with a conversation with your local SC Works staff,” Nottingham said. Now, of course, that’s a free service, there’s no requirements so you don’t need to be unemployed to go in and avail yourself of their help.”