SCDHEC calculating COVID-19 percent positive with new formula

Previously, the department was calculating percent positive using a person over person method. Now they will use the test over test method.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is now using a new formula to help calculate the percent positive rate for the Palmetto State.

Health officials say the reasons for providing positivity rate is to help determine the level at which COVID-19 is spreading in the community and whether enough testing is taking place.

Dr. Michael Kacka, a DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer, said their new formula will have a better comparison for percent positive calculations from the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and other academic institutions in other states.

"The recent change has been something our teams have been prepping for since December when the Federal Government began requiring health care facilities to use test over test," said Dr. Kacka.

Previously, the department was calculating percent positive using a person over person method.

This would divide the number of people with a new positive result with the number of all tests that have been done.

"With the continued recommendation for South Carolinians to be tested frequently, the shift from person to test also becomes a more effective method to monitor active cases," explained Dr. Kacka.

While DHEC originally wanted to focus on the new cases that were being identified and it accounted for retesting, the new method won't account for retesting.

"The test over test method is similar but it does not account for the retesting so it takes all positive tests done and divides it by all positive and negative results for the day," said Dr. Kacka.