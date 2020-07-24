1,921 new SC virus cases, 1 more case of childhood illness

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 78,298, probable cases to 309, confirmed deaths to 1,339, and 46 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a few days of a dip, the number of new coronavirus cases in South Carolina went up again Friday, while the number of reported deaths was nearly four dozen.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 1,921 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 46 additional confirmed deaths. There were also 8 new probable cases and 7 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 78,298, probable cases to 309, confirmed deaths to 1,339, and 46 probable deaths.

One additional case is reported of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. The child is under the age of 10 from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to five. Learn more about MIS-C here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, a total of 680,947 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 8,877 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.6%.

75 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 75 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As hospitals acclimate to the new federally required TeleTracking reporting system, the accuracy of the data provided by hospitals is expected to improve.

*DHEC is aware that at least two hospitals that had an issue in reporting data in the new system yesterday. Those issues should be corrected in tomorrow’s reporting.

Based on Friday’s TeleTracking report, as of Thursday:

*Total hospital beds (inpatient and outpatient beds): 4,744 available; 8,654 are in use; 64.59% occupancy rate

*Inpatient hospital beds : 3,027 available; 8,082 are in use; 72.75% occupancy rate

: 3,027 available; 8,082 are in use; 72.75% occupancy rate *Hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19: 1,668*

1,668* Total ventilators: 1,651; 602 in use, including 263 by COVID-19 patients