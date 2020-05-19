COLUMBIA, S.C. — Beginning Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will resume offering skills tests for non-commercial drivers who want to obtain standard (Class D) driver’s licenses.

Skills tests will be offered by appointment only, Monday through Friday, at 23 SCDMV Branch Office locations across the state, as well as one day per week at an additional 10 SCDMV locations.

SCDMV suspended Class D skills tests in mid-March in response to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

Upon resuming skills testing, agency examiners will temporarily evaluate applicants using a modified version of the skills test that evaluates critical driver competencies while adhering to social distancing recommendations.

The modified skills test leverages national driver’s license standards from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators and will be used until the SCDMV deems it appropriate to return to standard skills testing.

Applicants who successfully complete the modified skills test and meet all other licensing requirements are eligible for South Carolina Class D licenses.

"Our SCDMV license examiners are excited to resume skills tests to help customers get their driver's licenses to safely operate on South Carolina roadways," said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. "It is time to resume these tests and get South Carolinians back to work. I’m confident this modified test maintains the fidelity of our examination of driver proficiency while ensuring the health and safety of our employees and our customers.”

In addition to Class D skills testing, SCDMV continues to offer motorcycle and Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) skills testing by appointment at select SCDMV locations.

However, skills tests for recreational vehicle (RV) licenses or licenses for RVs with cars towed behind them (Class E and F licenses) remain suspended.

Customers can schedule skills test appointments here. Customers who do not have an appointment to take a skills test will be turned away.

Beaufort

Bishopville

Blythewood

Camden

Charleston – Leeds Avenue

Chester

Conway

Dillon

Florence

Gaffney

Georgetown

Greer

Irmo

Kingstree

Lake City

Marion

Orangeburg

Pickens

Ridgeland

Seneca

Spartanburg - Southport Road

St. George

Walterboro

Monday

Bennettsville

North Augusta

Tuesday

Greenville - Saluda Dam Road

Ladson

Wednesday

Columbia - Shop Road

Myrtle Beach - Market Common

McCormick

Thursday

Rock Hill

﻿Greenwood

﻿Friday – Sumter