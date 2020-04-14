COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Emergency Response Team is asking for donations of needed supplies for emergency personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The needs include personal protective equipment such as double gloves, medical gowns, face shields, and N95 respirator masks. Pre-sorted, palletized items are preferred, according to the agency.

Donations can be coordinated by calling 803-737-8518.

The agency is also accepting monetary donations. The One SC fund is activated to support the statewide COVID-19 response. Monetary donations will be used to supplement emergency response efforts, including the provision of food, shelter and health needs.

Neighborhood food pantries, faith-based organizations and other local nonprofits can all use monetary donations.

Volunteer Services

Many volunteer opportunities require specialized training, according to SCEMD. People wanting to contribute their time and skills should consider volunteering within their own support networks or getting affiliated with a voluntary organization active in disasters. To find local volunteer opportunities, contact any of the South Carolina Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (SCVOADs).

SCEMD wants to remind people that volunteers should not self-deploy, as this could create additional burdens for first responders. Volunteers not affiliated with a group can register at VolunteerSC.org. As officials and disaster relief organizations identify the specific needs, you will be contacted.

Clothing

The agency is not directly accepting used clothing items, but requests that any in-state clothing donations be taken to a charitable organization within your community. These organizations already have resources in place to make the best use of donated clothing.

Food

They also encourage people to donate food to local pantries, faith-based organizations and other nonprofits.

South Carolinians should take collected food items to local food banks or other charitable organizations. SCEMD is working with food banks and other organizations to distribute food to impacted areas. If you will be conducting a food drive for disaster relief, please contact the South Carolina Food Bank Association to get information on most-needed items.

Visit scemd.org for more information about verified, charitable organizations accepting donations. Additionally, SCEMD’s website features a variety of resources from all state agencies for people who may need help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

