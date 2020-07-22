School District of Newberry County board approves plan for new school year

The school year is set to begin on August 24th. Parents will be given two options for their child's learning -- in-person or online learning.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The School District of Newberry County approved their plan for the new school year late Tuesday afternoon.

The board discussed for more than two hours what their plan should be for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Board members discussed what would be the best and safest options for both students and staff.

At the end of the meeting, the board voted to approved a new schedule that will begin about a month from now.

The district will give parents two options for their children.

One option will be for an in-person hybrid schedule. This means students will be divided into two groups where they will come to in-person classes two days a week. The other three days will be online.

At the moment, the board has approved the hybrid schedule for the start of the school year. The board will meet on a regular basis to determine whether or not they should transition to all online learning or go to five day in-person class depending on the virus activity.

Schools will be cleaned every day.

The other option for parents is their child can participate in online learning for the school year.

The board also brought up a point of having teachers who may be at risk for the coronavirus to teach online to help protect their health.

The district is also looking at options for hotspots for students who don't have internet access at home.

Jim Suber, the superintendent, told the school board part of the reason they didn't recommend a five-day schedule at the moment was because of transportation being a nightmare.

"I'm telling you right now, with a five-day schedule, there's no way that we can safely transport children on buses and there's no way that we can safely put 22, 23, 24 kids in a classroom and be properly socially distanced and safe," said Suber. "That is our biggest challenge."

Students and staff will need to wear face coverings except for in situations where they can be socially distanced. This includes while being on a school bus.

School for Newberry County is now set to begin August 24th.

The district plans on sending out a survey so parents can decide how their child will learn this school year.