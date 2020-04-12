Midlands school districts still deciding if they will offer rapid coronavirus testing

South Carolina public school districts are considering whether to participate in the rapid COVID testing DHEC is offering.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued an executive order that will allow public schools in the state to start rapid coronavirus testing of students and staff but not all districts are ready to commit to the testing.

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) says some public school districts are receiving rapid COVID-19 test kits as early as this week.

As districts across the state consider participating in the rapid coronavirus testing, New 19 reached out to several Midlands districts to see which will participate.

Richland School District Two says they are still working through the details of possible participation.

"We are still looking at the logistics on how we can do this," said Dawn MacAdams, coordinator of health services for Richland Two. "It's a great thought, but many districts are going to have trouble implementing because of the infrastructure barriers.

MacAdams says some school districts are hesitant about getting the testing kits because of the expense of removing infectious medical waste.

"While the test kits are free, districts are going to have to pay to increase their waste generator number with DHEC, then contract with an agency to pick up the infectious waste," MacAdams explained.

MacAdams says another barrier is the lack of trained school nurses to administer the test.

"While you're doing the testing, you're still going to have other kids coming to the health room for illness and injuries while you're trying to tell parents, their child is a close contact, and they need to quarantine," MacAdams said.

News 19 also reached out to Richland One, Lexington One and Lexington Two.

Officials with both Richland One and Lexington One say they are working out the logistics before deciding to participate in the rapid testing.

Lexington Two officials say the district plans to participate but is still evaluating the requirements and guidelines.