COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you are behind on your rent payments due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, one South Carolina non-profit may be able to help.

SC Thrive's COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program has funds available for qualified applicants to help renters pay their rent in emergency situations.

The program was set up in May in partnership with South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority (SC Housing) and aims to lessen the economic impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis on state residents by providing funds to renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, or unpaid leave due to the outbreak.

Eligible households can now receive assistance of $1,500 for rent in a one-time, lump-sum payment -- made directly to property owners or management companies.

Applicants are urged to seek assistance for submitting required documents through their landlord, county government offices, employers, and community serving organizations that currently allow visitors. Those wishing to submit new applications for the program or simply learn more about it can do so at scthrive.org/covid-19-rental-assistance-program/

To be eligible, applicants must meet these requirements:

Be a South Carolina resident.

Household income at the time of application must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for the county in which they reside . Income eligibility by county can be found at: schousing.com

. Income eligibility by county can be found at: schousing.com Applicants’ employment/income must have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning March 10, 2020, or later.

Applicants must be PAST DUE on rent.

on rent. The rent assistance payment must bring the rental balance current.

The applicant CANNOT currently receive any subsidized rental assistance.

currently receive any subsidized rental assistance. The applicant CANNOT be approved for or a recipient of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 additional weekly benefit).

In addition to the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, SC Thrive stands firm in helping South Carolinians in need access available resources in innovative ways. Primary areas of focus at SC Thrive include physical, mental, and financial health. The organization also provides a variety of training and technology to other direct-service organizations so that they can more effectively help those in need access the resources available to them.