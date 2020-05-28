COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Senator Tim Scott held an Instagram live Thursday with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci has been a key medical leader for the US during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two discussed many topics pertaining to the coronavirus- one of those being the increased amount of testing leading to reopening the country.

Dr. Fauci says going into the summer with more tests, more cases will come up but it’s about how we respond to that, “What we have in place: the system, the manpower, the tests to do identification, isolation and contact tracing- we don’t inevitably have to have a resurgence," Fauci continues, "We can progress through reopening in a way that doesn’t allow those little blips to explode into a resurgence and that’s what we need to focus on in the next several weeks to months.”

Senator Scott brought up South Carolina’s goal to test every nursing home resident and employee by the end of June being a vital part of the state’s recovery, “I think that’s a really important part of what may be phase 4- we should provide a lot of resources for testing and nursing homes- is that the right direction?”

To which Dr. Fauci responded, “Senator you are 100% correct. And if every state, every city, every region would do that and follow that example, we could go a long way to not only flatten the curve, but really protecting the very vulnerable people.”

The two also talked about minority risks to the virus especially the African American community’s vulnerability to the virus to socioeconomic and underlying health issues, "“They are more at risk of initially getting infected. They may not have a job where they can protect themselves by doing teleworking. They’re out there in the communities getting exposed. That’s the first risk," Dr. Fauci says, "The second risk is if and when they do get infected, if you look at the relative proportion comorbidities among the African American population, based on the percentage in the population its always a big disparity. There’s more hypertension, there’s more diabetes, there’s more obesity, those are the things that are the critical issues. So, we have a responsibility to protect the vulnerable – the vulnerable in nursing homes but also the demographically vulnerable like the African American community.”

They also discussed going back to church safely, treatment progress and lastly, South Carolina’s reopening, “That’s why I complemented you at the senate health hearing because your description of what’s going on in South Carolina- I was very impressed with.”

This Instagram live session was a part of weekly series called "Live with Tim."

Watch the entire interview below: