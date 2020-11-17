Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) argued with Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) over masks on the Senate floor on Monday.

Health officials have urged people to wear face coverings or masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Sullivan was serving as the presiding officer on the floor and called on Brown for his thoughts on Judith Shelton's nomination to the Federal Reserves Board of Governors.

"I’d start by asking the presiding officer to please wear a mask as he speaks," Brown said.

"I can’t tell you what to do, but I know that the behavior - " Brown said before he was interrupted by Sullivan.

"I don’t wear a mask when I’m speaking, like most senators...I don't need your instruction" Sullivan declared.

Brown responded, "I know you don't need my instruction, but there clearly isn't much interest in this body in public health."

"We have a president who hasn't shown up at the coronavirus task force meeting in months. We have a majority leader who calls us back here to vote on an unqualified nominee," Brown said.

“And at the same time, to vote for judge after judge after judge, exposing all the people who can’t say anything … all the staff here. And the majority leader just doesn’t seem to care.”

The control of the Senate now rests with Georgia, which will have two runoff elections in January.