Senate passes bill to get South Carolina teachers vaccinated quicker

If the bill becomes law, it would put teachers and day care workers into Phase 1A of the coronavirus vaccination plan.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The debate over whether South Carolina teachers move up in the vaccination line now moves to the House after the Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday night.

As school districts are pressured to return to five days of face-to-face instruction, many argue that teachers need to be vaccinated against the virus before doing that. That’s why the state Senate has passed a bill that moves teachers up to Phase 1A of the vaccination plan.

"I wish it were more aggressive, I wish we got teachers vaccinated quicker, I wish we got students back in school quicker, but this will ensure that we’re gonna have children in school for a good six weeks solid," said sponsor of the bill, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey.

The bipartisan bill passed Tuesday night 42 to 0. If it becomes law, the bill would put teachers and now day care workers into Phase 1A of the vaccination plan.

All school districts would then be required to return to five days of face-to-face instruction no later than the Monday after their spring break.

"If we want to open business the way it was, and jumpstart our economy the way it was, we’ve got to get these kids to school so they don’t fall behind, and so we can get these workers back to work," said co-sponsor of the bill Senator Margie Matthews.

A previous version of the legislation required teachers that wanted the shots to get fully vaccinated within 30 days.

Senator Tom Davis said that would take shots away from people that are 65 and older because there aren’t enough doses to go around.

"You’re going to cancel individuals who’ve gotten appointments. That’s a certainty and I want to avoid that," he explained to the Senate floor.

But later, an amendment to the bill removed the time limit, simply putting educators in Phase 1A without taking vaccine doses from others.

"They’ll be getting into the line for 1A and they’ll be vaccinated as their turn comes up," said Massey.

After the bill passed, Governor McMaster tweeted that slowing down or disrupting any senior’s vaccination, "is a bad idea with deadly consequences." He continued by saying he, "will not allow their lives to be jeopardized."

If the bill passes the state legislature but the governor vetoes it, the Senate can override him with a two-thirds vote. Massey said he hopes it doesn't come to that.