COLUMBIA, S.C. — One non-profit in Columbia is changing they way they operate so they can provide thousands of meals a week to seniors in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Resources, a non-profit in Columbia, has been providing meals and other kinds of services for seniors in Richland County.

Andrew Boozer, the Executive Director for Senior Resources, says they've been receiving a lot of phone calls since the pandemic started.

"Seniors who under normal circumstances are able to get out and about and provide for themselves, but now with social distancing and illness prevalent in all of Richland County, they are in need of services," said Boozer.

Family dynamics for some seniors are chaining right now due to the impacts of COVID-19.

"Some parents are used to children taking care of them. Those children now have lost jobs or are in extenuating circumstances themselves so the whole family unit are really in crisis," said Boozer.

Some folks are not able to now visit seniors or are able to financial support them and provide meals after losing their jobs. Senior Resources are stepping up to do whatever they can to help.

The non-profit says they've been focusing a lot on meal production. Through their Meals On Wheels program, they are still able to drop off food to seniors on their doorstep.

Right now, they're delivering to 600 seniors. That totals to around 3,000 meals a week.

They've switched to frozen meals to help eliminate exposure to the coronavirus. Now Senior Resources are able to deliver several meals once a week instead of one hot meal on a daily-delivery basis.

The non-profit is also following up with seniors by calling them throughout the week to see what they are in need of.

"We've also opened emergency drive-thru services at 12 locations that operate on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday around the county where any senior in Richland County can pickup a five-day supply of ready to eat meals," explained Boozer.

Senior Resources have been able to have these meals catered meals from local restaurants in the area. The non-profit says it's been a way they can support the local food industry during the coronavirus pandemic while serving seniors in the community.

In the drive-thru's, over 2,000 seniors are being served.

For a list of these drive-thru locations, click here.

"It's really just scratching the surface of all the needs that are in the community right now."

The Senior Emergency Nutrition Drive-Thru's have been helpful to the non-profit to serve even more people in the county.

There's still a wait list of about 100 people for Meals On Wheels where food will be delivered at home. The non-profit has been adding more volunteer and staff and working with local community partners to help with deliveries.

"Richland County Council and the City of Columbia, the city council, both acted very quickly as our phone calls started to skyrocket back earlier in the month of March to respond and enable us to do this increase of services."

Boozer says it's important the community takes care of seniors, especially during this time.

"Seniors, with this COVID-19, are really at the cross-hairs of this virus and the most vulnerable. Most seniors that we work with have pre-existing conditions so they are extra vulnerable right now. It's very important we protect the seniors from getting in contact with coronavirus but also it is important that our seniors stay healthy and don't need to go to the emergency room or go see a doctor for something that's easily preventable."

The Executive Director goes on to say, "If we can prevent those strains on the healthcare system and protect them from being exposed to the coronavirus, then it's a win-win and it eases our healthcare system, creates happy and healthy seniors and we'll get through this a lot quicker."

They've also received help from other agencies and individual donors.

Senior Resources has a food bank where they've been able to give food to seniors to help them through this situation. They also have been giving seniors pet food so they are able to take care of dogs and cats they may own.

Officials say they are going to need additional help to get through the month of May and provide meals for seniors in the community.

Right now Senior Resources says the best way people can help right now is to donate to their relief fund. The non-profit says all the money stays in Richland County and goes to help seniors for emergency services to make sure they everything they need. To find out you can donate or help, click here.

