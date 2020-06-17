Senior Resources receives $75,000 from Meals on Wheels America

The non-profit received $75,000 so they could help continue to feed and provide services for seniors in the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A non-profit in Columbia has received a $75,000 award from Meals On Wheels America to help feed more seniors in the Midlands community.

Senior Resources is dedicated to helping serve senior citizens in the Richland County area. The group helps provide volunteers, hunger-relief, home care and wellness services.

Because of COVID-19, the organization expanded their services by partnering with different agencies to help counties in the Midlands.

Andrew Boozer, the Executive Director of Senior Resources, says they've been working hard to take care of seniors in the community.

"We're making plans to continue to serve seniors for as long as it takes until life gets back to normal," said Boozer.

Senior Resources has been recognized for their work to help serve seniors during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result of their efforts, the Meals on Wheels America program has given Senior Resources $75,000.

"It's really amazing to be able to put these funds to use to feed seniors," explained Boozer. "What we're finding is seniors are finding themselves to be food insecure for the first time because they are being socially distant as families are experiencing economic hardships. Finding food is not an easy thing to do right now so we're able to provide our Meals on Wheels program."

Through special emergency programs, the non-profit has found different ways to make sure seniors in the Midlands community are taken care of. Senior Resources has seen a 600 percent increase per month of the number of seniors who are in need of their services since the COVID-19 health crisis began.

This is the second time during the pandemic that the non-profit has received an award from the Meals On Wheels America program. When the pandemic started, Senior Resources received $25,000.

"This gift is going to help us continue that service through the summer months and into the fall," said Boozer.

"It's really heartening to know that through gifts like this and through the support of the community when there's a senior in need, we're able to meet that need. That's what the gift means, that's what the support from the community has meant. Since the very beginning, we'll continue to need that support until this pandemic is over and that end is not in sight. The community support is how we're able to help seniors when they're in need and it's gifts like this that make it all possible."

Starting in July, Senior Resources plans to move back to their daily hot meal service. During the pandemic, the non-profit has been delivering frozen healthy meals.