SUMTER, S.C. — The KJ Nail Spa in downtown Sumter normally attracts a crowd, but on Monday a seat could have been had anywhere.

Staff at the spa are concerned about their future with no sudden end in sight to the viral pandemic coronavirus.

“Honestly, I’m very worried,” Cindy Le, the manager, said. “I try to clean up and wash my hands, wear the mask to prevent the virus.”

Symone Bennett, a customer, shared similar concerns. With many businesses and schools across the country closing their doors for a two-week quarantine, she’s wondering what happens when time runs out.

“Even though they’re saying it’s two weeks… two weeks later, are we still going to be okay?” Bennett said.

This week, schools across South Carolina shut down until the end of March to try to curb the spread.

Some businesses have followed with others implementing plans to have staff work from home.

At Baker’s Sweet’s on Alice Drive, they’ve come up with new strategies to keep customers buying.

“We started today a take-out service where you can go outside, come and pull up to the door. If you place your order, we can go ahead and hand that to you and take your payment and come back in,” Jackie Dupree, the general manager, said.

This week they were asked to close their kiosk location inside Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital as a precaution, hurting sales.

“That’s why we’re trying to come up with some ideas to try to keep the business here going, still serve Sumter as much as we can and to keep our employees working also,” Dupree said.

State health officials say hand washing, disinfecting surfaces and avoiding large crowds can help curb the spread. They also say face masks are not necessary for those who are not sick.

For more tips on how to combat the coronavirus visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention online.