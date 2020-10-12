SC is ready to help hospitals in case of COVID-19 spike

If needed, hospitals can request resources ranging from equipment and additional staffing to more bed space from the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to The State Health Department, (DHEC) 1,232 people are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

"We are experiencing more patients in the hospital related to COVID, no question," System Chief Operating Officer with the SC Hospital Association, Melanie Matney, said.

Matney said hospitals in the state are prepared for a rise in COVID-19 patients, but also notes there is one issue many health care facilities are facing.

"The good news is, as good as we want to take it, we did have a dress rehearsal for surge in the summer time," Matney said. "We are in a better place I think then we were in the summer because we're in a better position with PPE (personal protective equipment) then we were and, so we still have an underlying issue around staffing."

Derrec Becker with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said no area hospitals have requested anything in the past several weeks, but if they need any resources the state is ready to help.

"They are good, but we all know there is always that potential that it might not stay that way that's why we need people to continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance to prevent the hospitals from getting over loaded because it can very easily end up in a situation to where people would need help and we would have to get resources very quickly," Becker said.

Becker said hospitals can request resources ranging from equipment and additional staffing to more bed space.

"It’s very easy to say you have it one day and that you're good and then get hit with a surge the next day or in a few days," Becker said. "The plans we have in place in terms of field hospitals setting up, alternate care sites, they take several days to establish, so one thing we've stressed with the hospitals is ask for the resources before you need them."

Matney said while health care professionals are prepared to provide services needed to the communities they serve, it's important for everyone to continue practicing safety measures.

"We're not out of the woods yet," Matney said. "I see that there's light, light at the end of the tunnel. It's not another train I hope, but I believe we are on our way out of this pandemic. The vaccine gives us a lot of hope, but we have to remain diligent over the next couple of months."