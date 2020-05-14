SUMTER, S.C. — Shaw Air Force base in Sumter honored first responders and healthcare workers with a flyover.

Healthcare workers watch Vipers flyover from Shaw Air Force Base

Shaw AFB

A post on Shaw Air Force base's Facebook page

"We are humbled and proud to be a part of this Shawesome community. The support, love and care you have shown during this time has not gone unnoticed. To all the first responders and medical professionals serving their neighbors in these trying times, thank you!

Shaw Air Force base Vipers fly over Sumter to honor medical workers and first responders

We hope you enjoyed our F-16 Viper salute today, however we aren't finished recognizing local heroes this week. Keep making a positive difference and stay safe. We are #InThisTogether."