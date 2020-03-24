SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — Shaw Air Force Base on Monday confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

A dependent of an active duty U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) off-base, according to officials.

The individual and spouse are in isolation at their off-base residence. Public health officials have begun the contact tracing process to notify those who may have come in contact with the positive individual. The active duty member was tested today and will not return to duty until cleared by a medical professional.

Team Shaw says it works closely with state, regional, and local health officials to detect and respond to the coronavirus concern, and they will provide information will be provided as it is made available.

Members experiencing a fever with a cough or shortness of breath should call the 20th Medical Group (803-895-2273) Monday - Friday or the TRICARE Nurse Advice (1-800-874-2273) after hours.

Non-TRICARE Beneficiaries who are feeling ill should contact their primary care physician for further direction.

For any symptomatic concerns or COVID-19 questions, please utilize the Nurse Advice Line via 1-800-TRICARE or https://MHSNurseAdviceLine.com

For the latest Shaw specific COVID-19 information, please visit the following links: https://www.shaw.af.mil/Public-Affairs/COVID-19