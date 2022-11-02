Four men -- including a Shaw airman -- charged in multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently acquire coronavirus funds

Defendants among group charged with attempting to acquire $2 million in CARES Act PPP funds -- after obtaining $1 million in PPP funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four men -- including a Shaw airman from Sumter -- have been charged in a national multi-million dollar scheme to fraudulently obtain $2 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The scheme involved nearly 100 individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The defendants indicted in Federal Court in Columbia are

Jacob Liticker, a/k/a “Jay Stunna,” 25, from Houston, Texas;

Kehinde Mubarak Ladepo, 26, an enlisted member of the United States Air Force stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter;

Ganiyu Victor Ladepo, a/k/a “Victor,” 29, from Fayetteville, North Carolina;

and Maxwell Uzoma Okobi, a/k/a “Maxi,” 24, a resident of North Carolina currently deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

According to court records, Liticker was the ring leader in an attempt to fraudulently acquire $2 million in PPP loans -- and did fraudulently acquire $1 million in PPP loans. The Small Business Administration (SBA) administered the PPP loans and provided forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses.

Allegedly, Liticker created false PPP loan applications for nearly 100 people across the country, typically for amounts around $20,000, and would assist those individuals in submitting this false information to SBA-approved lenders. He also would create false tax documentation to support the non-existent businesses. For his services, Liticker would get a portion of the PPP loan proceeds and would assist in getting the loans forgiven.

“PPP loans were finite funds designed to help businesses stay afloat amid unprecedented times and extraordinary challenges. Every dollar wrongly taken from this taxpayer-funded program was a dollar that could not go to a legitimate business in need,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “This Office takes pandemic-related crime seriously and stands ready prosecute fraud related to the Coronavirus in all its forms. This case highlights those efforts.”

"The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) is dedicated to protecting the integrity of the government's pandemic-related resources from abuse," said Special Agent in Charge Nicholas J. Groesbeck, OSI Procurement Fraud Detachment 4, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH. "AFOSI and our joint law enforcement partners will continue the fight against fraud, which impacts legitimate smalls business that these programs are designed to support while ensuring those who violate the law are held accountable."