COLUMBIA, S.C. — Due to a lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for forestry personnel, four rifle ranges located in the Sumter National Forest near Whitmire, SC, will be temporarily closed due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Forest Supervisor Rick Lint said, "We have seen a surge in forest visitation, and we have exhausted our PPE supplies needed by our employees to clean up these areas. With the shortage of PPE, we are taking these actions to protect our employees and the public in alignment with federal and state health guidance.”

The rifle ranges temporarily closed for public health and safety are Fairforest, Indian Creek, Leeds, and Philson Crossing.

Other dispersed recreation opportunities — including hunting, fishing, hiking and other non-motorized trail uses — remain available to the public on the Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests. All developed recreation areas, restrooms and boat ramps on the forest were previously shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Forest Service offers these suggestions for staying healthy:

Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.

Take your trash with you when you leave. Overflowing trash becomes litter and can harm wildlife and attract predators.

Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.

If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.

The Forest Service will continue to monitor the situation and may temporarily suspend access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC.

