COLUMBIA, S.C. — We've called around to enclosed shopping malls in the area to see how they are coping with the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

Columbia Place, 7201 Two Notch, Columbia: Closed all stores until March 27

WLTX

Columbiana Centre, 100 Columbiana Circle (Harbison area), Columbia: All stores closed EXCEPT stores and restaurants with exterior-facing entrances. Red Robin restaurant's carry out hours are listed as noon to 7 p,, Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Dutch Square, 421 Bush River Rd., Columbia: Stores inside the mall are open but operating at reduced hours. According to Liz Krejey, mall hours are now noon to 7 p.m. Stores with exterior-facing entrances may operate at different hours; AMC theaters have been closed for two weeks.

Barnes & Noble at Richland Mall, 3400 Forest Dr, Columbia, is still open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: Columbia Place Mall closes all stores

RELATED: The Big Mo drive-in theater to stay open, take precautions due to coronavirus

Barnyard Flea Market, 4414 Augusta Rd., Lexington will be closed until April 9.

US 1 Metro Flea Market, West Columbia. A recorded message says that the market -- usually open Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday -- will be closed through March 29 and to check back to at (803) 796-9294 for when it might reopen.