SAN ANTONIO — A small plane pulling a banner with the message "SAYCHINESEVIRUS.com" was seen flying over several parts of Bexar County on Monday afternoon.

KENS 5 spotted the plane on the west side and recorded some video. KENS 5 also confirmed the plane took off from a nearby airport Monday morning before flying over downtown and making its way near the north side over U.S. Highway 281 just north of 1604.

KENS 5 has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for comment.

Last week, the San Antonio City Council approved a formal resolution, which was proposed by Mayor Ron Nirenberg. It called for the end of coronavirus-focused hate speech that targets Asian Americans.

KENS 5

Nirenberg said deliberate use of terms like “Chinese virus” or “kung fu virus” can encourage hate crimes and incidents against Asians. He also added that it "further spreads misinformation.”

You can read the entire resolution here.

More coverage from KENS5.com: