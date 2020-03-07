1,558 new SC virus cases, 10 additional deaths

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 41,413, probable cases to 119, confirmed deaths to 787, and 6 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 1,558 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 new confirmed deaths.

There are currently 1,148 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Laurens (1), and Marion (1) counties, two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in young adults from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (17), Anderson (65), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (54), Berkeley (77), Calhoun (3), Charleston (267), Cherokee (4), Chester (14), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (11), Colleton (7), Darlington (3), Dillon (5), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (23), Georgetown (43), Greenville (128), Greenwood (1), Hampton (4), Horry (237), Jasper (27), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (13), Laurens (23), Lee (5), Lexington (44), Marion (18), Marlboro (1), Newberry (16), Oconee (15), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (25), Richland (95), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (30), Sumter (43), Union (3), Williamsburg (7), York (104)

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 450,482 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,514 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.7%.

More than 40 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 2,925 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,781 are in use, which is a 72.68% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,781 inpatient beds currently used, 1,148 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick