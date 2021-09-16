South Carolina hits 50% of eligible people fully vaccinated

There has been an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated in recent weeks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has passed 50 percent of eligible people statewide who've been fully vaccinated, a new milestone as the state works to stamp out the spread of the virus.

New numbers released by the state's health agency, DHEC, show the number of people who've completed vaccination is at 50.0%. Just a day earlier, that number was at 48.8%.

A couple of quick reminders: fully vaccinated means either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson. And keep in mind that at present, only people ages 12 and up are eligible to get the vaccine, so anyone 11 and under is not part of this number.

The number of people who are fully vaccinated in the state still lags the national average. However, there has been an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated in recent weeks.

“Reaching this 50 percent benchmark is a testament to the countless hours DHEC and partner staff have put into putting these life-saving doses into arms,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “It’s also indicative of our outreach efforts, work with local and state leaders, and so many others who understand how important vaccination is to ending this pandemic. That said, the mission is not over because the pandemic is not over. We need more South Carolinians to step up and get vaccinated so we can stamp COVID out once and for all.”

“We’ve reached an important milestone with over 50% of eligible South Carolinians making the decision to get vaccinated, but the reemergence of the virus shows that we have more work to do,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Ultimately, the decision to get vaccinated or not is a personal one, but I would ask every South Carolinian to consult your doctor and speak with trusted family and friends in order to make the most educated decision possible. Two things are clear – the most effective way to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and the vaccine is readily available in every part of the state. If you decide to get vaccinated after thoughtful consideration of all the facts, now is the time to do it.”