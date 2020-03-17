COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church has canceled in-person church actives effective immediately through March 31 to stop the curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"These are unprecedented times. With the safety of our members at the forefront of our minds, we feel obligated to make the difficult decision to cancel all in-person church activities effective immediately through March 31," said Bishop Samuel Green Sr. in a statement posted online.

For more information go to their website.

Many churches in South Carolina elected to hold off on Sunday services last weekend due to the virus, and most will likely stop in-person services for some time.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.