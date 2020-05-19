COLUMBIA, S.C. — A task force advising South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is recommending that public attractions be reopened this weekend, and the governor seems to think that may not be a bad idea.

The AccelerateSC task force listed that as a recommendation during a two-hour meeting Tuesday that gave advice on how to get the state's economy going again safely.

"I think it's a good recommendation and we'll take a good look at it," McMaster said, although he admitted he hadn't heard all the details of the proposal.

Public attractions, such as museums, zoos, aquariums, and amusement parts have been closed since March 31, under an executive order signed by McMaster that shuttered many non-essential businesses. Other entertainment venues such as movie theaters and bowling alleys were also closed.

The task force said reopening those venues might lessen the public rushing out to beaches, as they did this past weekend in Myrtle Beach. Videos from the city showed mass amounts of people milling together with little to no social distancing.

Riverbanks Zoo spoke with WLTX Tuesday about their plans to reopen that includes new safety protocols for visitors.

McMaster said he would confer with the experts, however, and warned that the virus is still very dangerous.

McMaster's AccelerateSC task force recommendations were all presented Tuesday. They'll be compiled into final report over the next week and given to the governor.