COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster has taken additional actions in South Carolina's response to COVID-19 including extending tax deadlines, allowing curbside sale of beer and wine, and urging donations.

According to Gov. McMaster, the SC team is constantly reviewing the coronavirus situation and have many plans that can be enacted if deemed necessary.

“That includes "shelter-in-place," a drastic action that other states with larger population centers have taken. It is my hope that this will not be necessary here, and I believe it to be much less likely, as long as South Carolinians follow official instructions and take recommended precautions now,” Gov. McMaster said.

According to a release, the governor has asked people in the trade industry to donate whatever personal protective equipment they can spare to healthcare professionals and state agencies.

Those willing to make donations can contact Mary Louise Resch of Habitat for Humanity for logistical coordination via email at mlresch@habitatsc.org.

The governor has also issued Executive Order 2020-12, directing the Department of Revenue to allow restaurants to include sealed containers of beer and wine for curbside pickup or “to-go” orders only. The waiver does not apply to deliveries or open containers.

Gov. McMaster has also directed the DOR to move the state's income tax deadline to July 15. Other state taxes will remain delayed until June 1.

On Thursday, Gov. McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-11, ensuring that state government services are available to the public and to prevent potential exposure to the coronavirus.

According to the release, as of Friday afternoon, the Department of Administration reports that for 52 of 74 state agencies there were 13,902 state employees working from home or taking leave. There were 11,411 state employees at work, which is less than half.