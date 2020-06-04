SPARTANBURG, S.C. — BMW manufacturing will keep their South Carolina plant closed through the month of April.

The company issued a statement Monday stating that instead of reopening on April 13, as had been previously planned, they will stay closed until April 30.

“The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been far reaching, and customer demand for our product has declined considerably,” according to the company. “Stay-at-home orders are still active throughout the country and Mexico, which is adversely affecting our supply chain.”

“We continue to be concerned about the health and safety of the entire BMW workforce. During this time, additional cleaning and disinfecting will be performed at work stations throughout the plant. While operations are suspended, BMW Manufacturing will adjust its production volume, shift models and workforce structure to reflect the changing market. The company will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action when it is needed."

BMW opened the plant in 1994, the first plant in the United States for the German automaker. The facility employs about 11,000 people.

The factory is the global producer of the BMW X3, X3 M, X5, X5 M and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles and X4, X4 M, X6 and X6 M Sports Activity Coupes. It makes about 1,500 vehicles a day, according to the company's website.

