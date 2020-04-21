COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Forestry Commission lifted the statewide burning ban at 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.

The State Forester's burning ban was declared April 7 to minimize both the impact of wildfires and other unmanaged smoke on residents during the COVID-19 response at a time when coronavirus spread was accelerating in South Carolina.

Campfire/firepit burns, residential yard debris burns and prescribed burns will all be allowed to resume as normal Tuesday, all open burning activities must be in compliance with DHEC open burning regulations

"In consultation with officials from the DHEC, whose recent COVID-19 projections indicate cautious optimism about the virus' reduced spread and impact over the last two weeks, we believe now is the time to allow outdoor burning to resume with additional precautions," said State Forester Scott Phillips.

As always, state law requires citizens who live outside of city/town limits to notify the Forestry Commission and take the proper precautions before burning outdoors.