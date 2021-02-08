South Carolina colleges, universities receive $520 million from American Rescue Plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina colleges and universities can expect more than a half-billion dollars in new funds to help deal with the "severe financial impacts" COVID-19 has had on higher education across the state.
Congressman James Clyburn's office announced the funds, which come from the federal American Rescue Plan, total more than $520 million with nearly $46 million going to the state's seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
"I am pleased to see that a substantial amount of funding was allocated to our HBCUs, which will enable them to make life-changing investments in their students," Clyburn said.
He also mentioned his alma mater, South Carolina State University, which forgave $9.8 million in student debts for more than 2,500 students.
"It is my hope that other schools follow in their footsteps to provide much-needed relief to students who have been crushed by this pandemic," he said.
Another school, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, also received an estimated $1.8 million through the U.S. Department of Education's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund - funds made available in 2020 through the CARES Act.
Here's a list of all S.C. colleges and universities and how much money they have been awarded.
- Academy for Careers and Technology $200,844
- Aiken Technical College $6,378,473
- Allen University* $3,907,805
- American College of the Building Arts $69,408
- Anderson University $6,049,465
- Benedict College* $12,042,189
- Central Carolina Technical College $10,452,623
- Charleston Southern University $8,297,524
- Citadel, The Military College of SC $6,594,497
- Claflin University* $9,978,640
- Clemson University $36,192,610
- Clinton College $1,233,793
- Coastal Carolina University $27,094,204
- Coker University $3,093,879
- College of Charleston $20,931,554
- Columbia College $3,113,639
- Columbia International University $1,837,103
- Converse College $3,764,855
- Denmark Technical College* $1,305,603
- Erskine College $1,580,479
- Florence-Darlington Technical College $11,266,740
- Francis Marion University $10,693,390
- Furman University $4,251,934
- Greenville Technical College $24,250,046
- Horry ‐ Georgetown Technical College $17,669,051
- Lander University $9,742,313
- Limestone University $6,353,438
- Medical University of SC $1,954,533
- Midlands Technical College $26,309,317
- Morris College* $4,102,377
- Newberry College $4,427,191
- North Greenville University $5,790,223
- Northeastern Technical College $2,244,446
- Orangeburg ‐ Calhoun Technical College $8,990,691
- Piedmont Technical College $12,972,626
- Presbyterian College $2,667,255
- Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic $336,432
- South Carolina State University* $11,697,498
- Southern Wesleyan University $3,034,535
- Spartanburg Community College $12,616,927
- Spartanburg Methodist College $3,649,305
- Technical College of the Lowcountry ‐ Beaufort Campus $5,047,999
- Tri‐County Technical College $14,029,810
- Trident Technical College $24,126,356
- University of South Carolina Upstate $18,071,674
- University of South Carolina ‐ Union $1,641,313
- University Of South Carolina-Aiken $8,798,069
- University Of South Carolina-Beaufort $6,015,512
- University Of South Carolina-Columbia $55,131,200
- University Of South Carolina-Lancaster $2,220,917
- University Of South Carolina-Salkehatchie $2,715,137
- University Of South Carolina-Sumter $2,286,916
- Voorhees College* $2,957,921
- Williamsburg Technical College $2,153,757
- Winthrop University $14,761,503
- Wofford College $2,818,477
- York Technical College $10,045,148
Total $521,961,164.00
*Denotes an HBCU