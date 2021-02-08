South Carolina colleges, universities receive $520 million from American Rescue Plan

Nearly $46 million going to the state's seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina colleges and universities can expect more than a half-billion dollars in new funds to help deal with the "severe financial impacts" COVID-19 has had on higher education across the state.

Congressman James Clyburn's office announced the funds, which come from the federal American Rescue Plan, total more than $520 million with nearly $46 million going to the state's seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"I am pleased to see that a substantial amount of funding was allocated to our HBCUs, which will enable them to make life-changing investments in their students," Clyburn said.

He also mentioned his alma mater, South Carolina State University, which forgave $9.8 million in student debts for more than 2,500 students.

"It is my hope that other schools follow in their footsteps to provide much-needed relief to students who have been crushed by this pandemic," he said.

Another school, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, also received an estimated $1.8 million through the U.S. Department of Education's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund - funds made available in 2020 through the CARES Act.

Here's a list of all S.C. colleges and universities and how much money they have been awarded.

Academy for Careers and Technology $200,844

$200,844 Aiken Technical College $6,378,473

$6,378,473 Allen University* $3,907,805

$3,907,805 American College of the Building Arts $69,408

$69,408 Anderson University $6,049,465

$6,049,465 Benedict College* $12,042,189

$12,042,189 Central Carolina Technical College $10,452,623

$10,452,623 Charleston Southern University $8,297,524

$8,297,524 Citadel, The Military College of SC $6,594,497

$6,594,497 Claflin University* $9,978,640

$9,978,640 Clemson University $36,192,610

$36,192,610 Clinton College $1,233,793

$1,233,793 Coastal Carolina University $27,094,204

$27,094,204 Coker University $3,093,879

$3,093,879 College of Charleston $20,931,554

$20,931,554 Columbia College $3,113,639

$3,113,639 Columbia International University $1,837,103

$1,837,103 Converse College $3,764,855

$3,764,855 Denmark Technical College* $1,305,603

$1,305,603 Erskine College $1,580,479

$1,580,479 Florence-Darlington Technical College $11,266,740

$11,266,740 Francis Marion University $10,693,390

$10,693,390 Furman University $4,251,934

$4,251,934 Greenville Technical College $24,250,046

$24,250,046 Horry ‐ Georgetown Technical College $17,669,051

$17,669,051 Lander University $9,742,313

$9,742,313 Limestone University $6,353,438

$6,353,438 Medical University of SC $1,954,533

$1,954,533 Midlands Technical College $26,309,317

$26,309,317 Morris College* $4,102,377

$4,102,377 Newberry College $4,427,191

$4,427,191 North Greenville University $5,790,223

$5,790,223 Northeastern Technical College $2,244,446

$2,244,446 Orangeburg ‐ Calhoun Technical College $8,990,691

$8,990,691 Piedmont Technical College $12,972,626

$12,972,626 Presbyterian College $2,667,255

$2,667,255 Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic $336,432

$336,432 South Carolina State University* $11,697,498

$11,697,498 Southern Wesleyan University $3,034,535

$3,034,535 Spartanburg Community College $12,616,927

$12,616,927 Spartanburg Methodist College $3,649,305

$3,649,305 Technical College of the Lowcountry ‐ Beaufort Campus $5,047,999

$5,047,999 Tri‐County Technical College $14,029,810

$14,029,810 Trident Technical College $24,126,356

$24,126,356 University of South Carolina Upstate $18,071,674

$18,071,674 University of South Carolina ‐ Union $1,641,313

$1,641,313 University Of South Carolina-Aiken $8,798,069

$8,798,069 University Of South Carolina-Beaufort $6,015,512

$6,015,512 University Of South Carolina-Columbia $55,131,200

$55,131,200 University Of South Carolina-Lancaster $2,220,917

$2,220,917 University Of South Carolina-Salkehatchie $2,715,137

$2,715,137 University Of South Carolina-Sumter $2,286,916

$2,286,916 Voorhees College* $2,957,921

$2,957,921 Williamsburg Technical College $2,153,757

$2,153,757 Winthrop University $14,761,503

$14,761,503 Wofford College $2,818,477

$2,818,477 York Technical College $10,045,148