Coronavirus

South Carolina colleges, universities receive $520 million from American Rescue Plan

Nearly $46 million going to the state's seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina colleges and universities can expect more than a half-billion dollars in new funds to help deal with the "severe financial impacts" COVID-19 has had on higher education across the state.

Congressman James Clyburn's office announced the funds, which come from the federal American Rescue Plan, total more than $520 million with nearly $46 million going to the state's seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"I am pleased to see that a substantial amount of funding was allocated to our HBCUs, which will enable them to make life-changing investments in their students," Clyburn said.

He also mentioned his alma mater, South Carolina State University, which forgave $9.8 million in student debts for more than 2,500 students.

"It is my hope that other schools follow in their footsteps to provide much-needed relief to students who have been crushed by this pandemic," he said. 

Another school, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, also received an estimated $1.8 million through the U.S. Department of Education's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund - funds made available in 2020 through the CARES Act.

Here's a list of all S.C. colleges and universities and how much money they have been awarded.

  • Academy for Careers and Technology    $200,844 
  • Aiken Technical College    $6,378,473 
  • Allen University*    $3,907,805 
  • American College of the Building Arts    $69,408 
  • Anderson University    $6,049,465 
  • Benedict College*    $12,042,189 
  • Central Carolina Technical College    $10,452,623 
  • Charleston Southern University    $8,297,524 
  • Citadel, The Military College of SC    $6,594,497 
  • Claflin University*    $9,978,640 
  • Clemson University    $36,192,610 
  • Clinton College    $1,233,793 
  • Coastal Carolina University    $27,094,204 
  • Coker University    $3,093,879 
  • College of Charleston    $20,931,554 
  • Columbia College    $3,113,639 
  • Columbia International University    $1,837,103 
  • Converse College    $3,764,855 
  • Denmark Technical College*    $1,305,603 
  • Erskine College    $1,580,479 
  • Florence-Darlington Technical College    $11,266,740 
  • Francis Marion University    $10,693,390 
  • Furman University    $4,251,934 
  • Greenville Technical College    $24,250,046 
  • Horry ‐ Georgetown Technical College    $17,669,051 
  • Lander University    $9,742,313 
  • Limestone University    $6,353,438 
  • Medical University of SC    $1,954,533 
  • Midlands Technical College    $26,309,317 
  • Morris College*    $4,102,377 
  • Newberry College    $4,427,191 
  • North Greenville University    $5,790,223 
  • Northeastern Technical College    $2,244,446 
  • Orangeburg ‐ Calhoun Technical College    $8,990,691 
  • Piedmont Technical College    $12,972,626 
  • Presbyterian College    $2,667,255 
  • Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic    $336,432 
  • South Carolina State University*    $11,697,498 
  • Southern Wesleyan University    $3,034,535 
  • Spartanburg Community College    $12,616,927 
  • Spartanburg Methodist College    $3,649,305 
  • Technical College of the Lowcountry ‐ Beaufort Campus    $5,047,999 
  • Tri‐County Technical College    $14,029,810 
  • Trident Technical College    $24,126,356 
  • University of South Carolina Upstate    $18,071,674 
  • University of South Carolina ‐ Union    $1,641,313 
  • University Of South Carolina-Aiken    $8,798,069 
  • University Of South Carolina-Beaufort    $6,015,512 
  • University Of South Carolina-Columbia    $55,131,200 
  • University Of South Carolina-Lancaster    $2,220,917 
  • University Of South Carolina-Salkehatchie    $2,715,137 
  • University Of South Carolina-Sumter    $2,286,916 
  • Voorhees College*    $2,957,921 
  • Williamsburg Technical College    $2,153,757 
  • Winthrop University    $14,761,503 
  • Wofford College    $2,818,477 
  • York Technical College         $10,045,148

Total    $521,961,164.00 
*Denotes an HBCU 

