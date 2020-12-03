COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of South Carolina's colleges and universities are putting plans in place to help prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

University of South Carolina

All University of South Carolina classes and campus events will be canceled for the week after Spring Break, March 16-22, as the university monitors the impact of the virus. When classes do resume, they'll be on virtual instruction for a week.

Classes

Classes will be canceled for the week after spring break, March 16 – 22.

From Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3, USC is suspending all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings and move to virtual instruction.

Campus Access

USC is encouraging students to not return to campus after spring break, March 16 – 22, although they will not be forbidden from doing so. Officials ask students to use their best judgment when making this decision, taking into account any preexisting health conditions and alternative housing options.

The university will remain open, including food services and limited transit.

University Housing will be operating in a limited capacity beginning on Saturday, March 14 at noon. Students who live on campus who opt to return to their residence hall should register with University Housing prior to returning.

All residence halls, dining facilities and academic areas are being disinfected regularly following CDC guidance for colleges and universities.

Events

All campus events are canceled at least until April 3.

Based on the latest developments and the spread of COVID-19, the SEC announced on March 12 the suspension of regular-season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, including SEC championship events, until March 30.

The school has been on spring break this week, March 9 - 13.

Clemson University

Clemson University will move to online classes following spring break.

Classes will move to online instruction following spring break on March 23 through at least March 30.

There are no plans to close campus, even though instruction is moving online following spring break.

All students, faculty and staff returning from international travel must contact University health services (864-656-2457) to begin the screening process prior to return to campus.

Allen University

Allen University has made no changes to their calendar.

Benedict College

Benedict College is extending spring break into the week of March 16 – 20 and no classes will be held.

During this extended spring break schedule, Benedict College will continue to operate in a spring break fashion — residence halls, food services and business operations will remain open.

All scheduled campus events have been cancelled until April 1st.

Faculty will return as scheduled on Monday, March 16 to plan for online/distance learning class formats and execution.

Bob Jones University

There will be no classes March 16 - 20.

Spring break remains March 23 - 27.

Classes will resume through online delivery on March 30.

Claflin University

Claflin University will extend spring break (for students only) through Sunday, March 22.

The residence halls will reopen on Sunday, March 22, at 2:00 p.m.

The Office of Residential Life will work with individual students who require assistance. If you have to return to campus before March 22 for any reason, please contact the Department of Housing and Residential Life at (803) 535-5301 or dbeckford@claflin.edu.

All on-ground classes will resume on Monday, March 23 at 8:00 a.m.

College of Charleston

The College of Charleston has suspended in-person classes the week following spring break and extended their international travel prohibition through June 30, 2020.

All academic instruction, without exception, will be held online Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27.

Campus will remain open and operational during this e-learning week. However, all campus events (i.e., performances, conferences, guest lectures, student gatherings) are cancelled through March 29.

Students are strongly encouraged to return home or stay home during spring break and the e-learning week (March 23-27). For those for whom this is not a realistic option, students are welcome on campus.

Columbia College

Beginning on March 16th, all classes will move online, utilizing CANVAS and other remote platforms to facilitate the learning experience. Students need to be prepared to resume classes online March 16th, taking all required textbooks and other materials when leaving campus this weekend. Students will need to continually check their Columbia College email, to stay in contact with their professors.

Residence halls will close on Sunday, March 15th at noon. If you need to stay on campus (i.e. international or out-of-state students; student teaching candidates; and in town internships/field placement where your facility/school is still open), you should submit a request by Friday, March 13 at 4:00 pm. All other students will need to leave their dorms by the date and time above.

The college will remain open for faculty and staff. Any employee experiencing symptoms, please seek medical attention and notify your direct supervisor.

The dining hall will move to a to-go box only option starting Friday, March 13th during dinner. Students are not permitted to stay and eat in the dining hall.

All campus-sponsored events are being postponed (i.e. Miss Columbia College Pageant, Shakira Jordan’s Memorial Service, Spring Formal, Women’s Leadership Conference, Dance performances, etc.). Admissions events, such as Open House and campus tours are being postponed or conducted virtually.

Other services such as the Library and George’s Gym will be closed.

An update regarding practices and games will be provided to in-season athletes (Track and Field, Softball, Tennis, Golf, Lacrosse) on Friday, March 13 by the Athletics Department. If you are a residential athlete, you must fill out the request form to stay on campus.

Coastal Carolina University

Coastal Carolina University is extending spring break for students through March 20. Classes will resume on March 23.

Campus operations, including residence halls and dining services, are open.

All faculty and staff should report for their regular work schedules.

In addition to the University’s comprehensive and ongoing cleaning program in academic, administrative, athletic, dining, and residential areas, custodial staff will increase cleaning frequency in high touch public areas.

Francis Marion University

Francis Marion University says on campus, all student study abroad trips have been cancelled for late spring and the summer. Additional sanitizing stations have been placed across campus and more should arrive within the next couple of weeks. Additional custodial staff have also been hired to increase the frequency and intensity of cleaning in classrooms, offices, and our dining facilities.

We have also developed procedures and sites to accommodate student quarantine needs should this become necessary- especially for students for whom traveling home may not be possible.

Furman University

Classes

Furman University is extending spring break for students by one week and beginning remote instruction starting March 23. There will be no on-campus class meetings until further notice, but at least through March 27.

Housing

The university will remain open, and faculty and staff should report during their regular working hours. All students should stay home and NOT return to campus until further notice.

Students who have extenuating circumstances that would require them to return to or remain on campus or who would not be able to access remote instruction from another location must register with Student Life in advance by logging in to the Housing Self-Service Portal. (Click on the “Housing Registration” form under the “Application” dropdown menu, answer the question, and click “continue” to submit.)

Residence halls and food and other limited services will remain in operation for students who need to remain on campus.

Students who must come to campus only to retrieve belongings may do so by emailing HousingandResidenceLife@furman.edu. Guests are not permitted in the residence halls during this period.

Faculty will use the week of March 16-20 to prepare for remote instruction, and are receiving separate instruction from Academic Affairs on resources and training.

Athletics & Events

Starting March 16, all non-athletics events are canceled or being postponed through at least March 30. Further guidance on athletics events will be provided soon.

Lander University

There are currently no modifications to operations at Lander University, and there are no planned changes to the academic calendar at this time.

As a precaution, Lander University has suspended its study abroad programs in countries currently under a CDC Level 3 Travel Advisory and university officials are assisting those students with their return to the U.S.

Midlands Technical College

At this time, the college is under normal operations, and academic classes will resume as scheduled Monday, March 16.

Morris College

Spring Break will be extended for the week (March 16 – 23) and no classes will be held.

All campus events from March 16 - 23 are canceled.

Residence halls will reopen Monday, March 23 at 8:00 a.m. Classes will resume at 10:00 a.m.

All athletic events scheduled for the week (March 16 -23) are canceled.

All faculty and staff are required to report to work during this time (March 16-23).

South Carolina State University

S.C. State University will extend its spring break for students through Monday, March 23. Officials say students should not return to campus on March 16.

On Monday, March 23, students will not resume face-to-face classroom instruction. Instead, they will shift to remote learning and alternative instruction methods, including online classes.

Officials say all residence halls and dining services will be open, but students are strongly encouraged NOT TO RETURN TO CAMPUS and should closely monitor their university email for updates on when in-person classes will resume.The university says it will only communicate with students via their official university email accounts.

Winthrop University

Winthrop University will move to remote instruction for March 23 - April 3, which are the two weeks following Spring Break.

Despite this shift to remote instruction, all university offices will remain open and staffed until further notice.

Students traveling home for break should stay home during the two-week remote instructional period. International students and other populations with specific needs will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis.

There will limited access during this two-week period, March 23-April 3, for students to enjoy the full range of residential and dining services.

Until further notice, all university-sponsored events scheduled between Sunday, March 15 and Friday, April 3 are cancelled, and alternative options for holding or rescheduling events in key areas are being considered.

Athletics events will follow recommendations and guidance from the NCAA. Student-athletes should look to their coaches for the latest details on games and events.

Wofford College

Wofford College says it has plans in place that include housing accommodations in the event someone should be isolated because of illness, and the college’s housekeeping staff are continuing to use best practices while cleaning surfaces in common use areas in all buildings.

Spring break is March 30-April 3, and no modifications have been made to the academic calendar.

