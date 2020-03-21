CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — As hospitals struggle to find solutions for expected overcrowding from COVID-19 outbreaks over the next few weeks, a South Carolina company says it is allocating all resources necessary to quickly provide custom-designed Level 1 Screening and Level 2 Triage rooms for medical systems nationwide.

FITTS, a SC manufacturing company based in Calhoun County, says its development and deployment of COVID-19 treatment facilities could save lives nationwide and provide jobs for South Carolinians at a time when many are out of work.

“Our country is in crisis management mode with this pandemic. We at FITTS have an opportunity to provide a solution that could save lives nationwide and provide jobs for South Carolinians at a time when many are out of work," says Steve Fitts, CEO of FITTS. "I am committing this company and every resource we have to that mission."

The first building entering production is a 16-foot by 50-foot facility with 4 treatment rooms that are directly accessible from outside the building so patients avoid waiting rooms. FITTS says the buildings, which are made in modules, could be operational within a few hours of arriving on-site.

The company says it is already discussing projects with systems in Indiana and Ohio but cannot comment on the specifics of the discussions.