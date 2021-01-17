76 new confirmed deaths, 4,584 new cases in South Carolina

The state had 4,584 new confirmed cases of the virus and 76 confirmed deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina reported another high number of deaths Sunday, as well as a record high number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 related illnesses.

The state's health department, DHEC, released their latest numbers Sunday.

The state had 4,584 new confirmed cases of the virus and 77 probable cases. There were 76 new confirmed deaths and 53 probable deaths.

The brings the total of confirmed positive cases to 351,887 and confirmed deaths to 5,654.

In terms of hospitalizations, 2,375 people statewide were hospitalized with 495 patients in ICU, which is an all-time record. There's also a record 316 patients on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 351,887/36,297

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,654/583

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,333,455

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

19,484 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

23.5% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.