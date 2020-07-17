1,964 new SC virus cases, hospitalizations reach new record high

DHEC is asking South Carolinians to "Mask Up" as part of a new statewide campaign.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of people hospitalized in South Carolina reached new a record Friday as the number of new cases hovered near 2,000 again.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest numbers on the virus, which showed 1.964 new cases and 25 new deaths reported Friday.

However, the number of patients receiving treatment in a hospital bed is up to 1,593, a record, and the number of people on ventilators is at 214.

With those numbers in mind, DHEC is asking South Carolinians to "Mask Up" as part of a new statewide campaign aimed at encouraging youth and young adults to embrace wearing a face mask in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DHEC says young adults between the ages of 21-30 currently make up 22% percent of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and those ages 11-20 make up 11% of confirmed cases. This data follows national trends that indicate a growing number of young adults and youth are testing positive for COVID-19.

“Most of the virus spreads through the air in drops of moisture when the person contagious with the virus breaths, talks, coughs or sneezes,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and medical consultant. “Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth collects and traps some of those droplets and reduces the amount of virus someone puts out into the air around them. It doesn’t filter out all of the virus, however, which is why social distancing is very important along with wearing masks. By reducing the amount of virus put out into the air, we reduce the chances that those sharing a space will encounter enough virus to become infected.”

To help stop the spread in the Palmetto State, DHEC has created free, reliable COVID-19 mask content that anyone can share on social media to encourage their friends and followers to wear a face covering in public. Social media posts, graphics, and videos to be shared online can be found at scdhec.gov/staySCstrong.

Full daily COVID-19 Update on numbers for July 17

1,964 new confirmed cases

5 new probable cases

25 additional confirmed deaths

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,857, probable cases to 212, confirmed deaths to 1,078 and 18 probable deaths.

Confirmed cases: Abbeville (6), Aiken (20), Allendale (12), Anderson (50), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (55), Berkeley (117), Calhoun (13), Charleston (305), Cherokee (12), Chester (12), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (8), Colleton (18), Darlington (21), Dillon (11), Dorchester (105), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (5), Florence (61), Georgetown (21), Greenville (171), Greenwood (56), Hampton (7), Horry (114), Jasper (8), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (19), Laurens (45), Lee (10), Lexington (89), Marion (10), Marlboro (4), McCormick (4), Newberry (8), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (54), Pickens (46), Richland (207), Saluda (15), Spartanburg (84), Sumter (26), Union (3), Williamsburg (7), York (66)

Probable cases: Greenville (2), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (2)

Twenty-three of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Anderson (4), Berkeley (1), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1), York (1) counties, and two of the confirmed deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.

The one new probable death occurred in an elderly individual from Horry County (1).

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, a total of 606,610 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 11,257 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.4%.

More than 90 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 94 mobile testing events scheduled through August 5 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Friday morning, 3,017 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,889 are in use, which is a 72.34% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,889 inpatient beds currently used, 1,593 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

At the federal government’s request, DHEC is transitioning from the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) COVID-19 module to TeleTracking’s U.S. Healthcare COVID-19 Portal for monitoring hospital bed occupancy data.

DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on July 15, and DHEC is monitoring hospitals as they actively make the transition in their reporting. Our daily reporting on hospital bed occupancy may vary from how it has been reported as hospitals work to become compliant with the Public Health Order and implement the TeleTracking system. Hospital bed occupancy, ICU occupancy, ventilator usage and other key information continue to be monitored by DHEC during this transition.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick