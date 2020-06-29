1,320 new virus cases in SC, 4 new deaths

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 34,546 probable cases to 98, confirmed deaths to 717, and 3 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of coronavirus cases in the state topped 1,300 again Monday as the state continues to see a rise in cases in recent weeks.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Monday announced 1,320 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 4 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 1,032 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 34,546, probable cases to 98, confirmed deaths to 717, and 3 probable deaths.

The four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Richland (1), Anderson (1), and Beaufort (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (3), Aiken (12), Anderson (15), Bamberg (12), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (41), Calhoun (1), Charleston (278), Cherokee (3), Chester (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (2), Colleton (17), Darlington (6), Dillon (9), Dorchester (49), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (8), Florence (24), Georgetown (5), Greenville (153), Greenwood (9), Hampton (3), Horry (165), Jasper (1), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (26), Laurens (15), Lee (2), Lexington (73), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), McCormick (3), Newberry (22), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (24), Pickens (25), Richland (80), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (70), Sumter (16), Union (11), Williamsburg (6), York (59)

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, a total of 408,394 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 8,191 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.5%.

More than 65 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 66 mobile testing events scheduled through July 30 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 175 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Monday morning, 3,169 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,336 are in use, which is a 69.83% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,336 inpatient beds currently used, 1,032 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include: