COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 44 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 342 cases in 36 counties.

“As the number of cases and community spread expectedly increase in our state, we reiterate the importance of taking daily prevention practices to protect yourself and your community,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician. “We all have the responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, friends and community.”

New positive cases

Aiken County: 1 case

Anderson County: 1 case

Beaufort County: 1 case

Charleston County: 5 cases

Chesterfield County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 1 case

Darlington County: 1 case

Dorchester County: 1 case

Florence County: 2 cases

Greenville County: 8 cases

Horry County: 3 cases

Jasper County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 4 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

Richland County: 4 cases

Spartanburg County: 1 case

Sumter County: 4 cases

York County: 4 cases

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (like doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

“While we reiterate the importance of taking daily precautions to prevent spread, we want to make sure South Carolinians are also taking steps to address the feelings of stress and anxiety that arise in this type of prolonged situation,” said Dr. Knoche. “Our partners at the Department of Mental Health have resources available to help, and we continue to provide guidance for coping with stress on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage.”

Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health. DHEC continues to provide new and updated guidance about COVID-19 at scdhec.gov/COVID19.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.