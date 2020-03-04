COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is ordering the state to publicly disclose updated coronavirus cases numbers in the state by zip code, including estimates of people who are likely infected and untested.

McMaster made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning.

"Starting today, I have directed DHEC [the state's health agency] to publicly disclose the up-to-date numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases by local zip code," he wrote. "In addition they will provide the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested within that same zip code. "

"Providing this non-identifying information violates no state or federal privacy laws and is in the public’s interest. It is my hope this disclosure will reinforce to South Carolinians the seriousness and dire necessity of staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

FACTS NOT FEAR: Full coronavirus coverage and updates

The state had previously announced they would give information on which zip code cases, but this latest order goes a bit further.

RELATED: DHEC now shows South Carolina coronavirus cases by zip code

It's the latest move by McMaster to try and contain the spread of the virus. In the last week, he ordered non-essential businesses to close and shuttered beaches and public boat ramps statewide.

RELATED: SC governor shuts down non-essential businesses statewide

RELATED: SCDNR to enforce Governor's order patrolling waterways

However, he's stopped just short of issued what many states have called a "stay-at-home" order. Multiple politicians, including mayors and state legislators, have asked McMaster to reconsider that stance.

South Carolina is one of just a handful of states which hasn't. On Wednesday, two other states who'd held out on issuing those orders, Florida and Georgia, issued those measures.