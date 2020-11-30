x
Coronavirus

1,174 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths in SC

It's the 13th straight day the number of daily cases was over 1,000.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's daily coronavirus numbers remain above 1,000 but have dropped in the last two days, according to the latest data from the state's health agency, DHEC. 

The numbers, which are through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, showed 1,174 daily cases and 27 new confirmed deaths. It's the 13th straight day the number of daily cases was over 1,000. 

The percent positive rate was up to 18 percent. A complete look at the numbers, provided by DHEC, is below. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 203,659/13,828
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,077/304
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,707,337


Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 286


Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 6,514 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 18% percent positive


Facility reports


The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

