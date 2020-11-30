1,174 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths in SC

It's the 13th straight day the number of daily cases was over 1,000.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's daily coronavirus numbers remain above 1,000 but have dropped in the last two days, according to the latest data from the state's health agency, DHEC.

The numbers, which are through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, showed 1,174 daily cases and 27 new confirmed deaths. It's the 13th straight day the number of daily cases was over 1,000.

The percent positive rate was up to 18 percent. A complete look at the numbers, provided by DHEC, is below.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 203,659/13,828

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,077/304

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,707,337



Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 286



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

6,514 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

18% percent positive



Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools



The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.