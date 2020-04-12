South Carolina sets one-day record for COVID cases: 2,470

The case total tops the previous high set back in July.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has set an all-time one day record for coronavirus cases going back to the beginning of the pandemic.

South Carolina's health agency, DHEC, released the latest data Friday afternoon which showed 2,470 new cases. That breaks the previous high mark of 2,322 set back on July 18.

It was an alarming jump that seems to signal South Carolina has now moved into a new peak of cases that may rival the one seen in the summer. The Friday number is nearly 700 more cases than the previous day.

DHEC acknowledged the seriousness of the numbers in a statement saying they are in an 'all-hands-on-deck' situation.

"It’s clear that our state and nation are at a pivotal point in this pandemic," DHEC said in a statement.

"Our state’s hospital systems are becoming increasingly burdened in caring for all of those who are severely suffering from this deadly virus," they added. "Nationally, case counts, percent positivity, hospitalizations, patients on ventilators, and deaths are all approaching or surpassing previous highs from the spring and summer."

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) and Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are compelled in this moment to address the seriousness of our circumstances and the actions we can take to change our course.

The most effective means for stopping this virus remain:



• Wearing a face mask

• Social distancing

• Limiting contact with those outside your household

• Routine testing

• Adhering to quarantine or isolation guidelines, as directed

We have increasing evidence that household spread is contributing to new cases. This is why it’s so important for anyone identified as having had close contact with COVID-19 to follow quarantine guidelines, even if you don’t feel ill. Asymptomatic individuals are spreading the virus.

The anticipated arrival of safe and effective vaccines brings hope and puts us one step closer toward ending this pandemic, but the general public won’t have access to vaccines for many more months. We must remain committed to the daily prevention methods that work.

The agency says a recent study found that face mask-wearing by just 75 percent of the U.S. population alone would flatten the projected incidence curve and reduce infections by 37 percent. We can change our course. Coming together, South Carolinians can substantially slow the spread of the virus everywhere, from our most rural communities to our busiest cities.

Today, DHEC announced 2,470 new confirmed cases and 90 new probable cases of COVID-19, 29 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death. Percent positive is 21.4%.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)



Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 210,995/15,018

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,175/321

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,805,516



Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 296



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

11,569 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

21.4% percent positive



