COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will get an update and some recommendations on ways the state can safely and quickly reopen the economy.

McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will meet with the AccelerateSC group today at 2 p.m. WLTX will have live coverage here online.

The group was formed by McMaster to discuss various aspects of reopening South Carolina. The group first met nearly two weeks ago, but held breakout group meetings of their subgroups last week. The groups are response, protection, governance, resources, and information.

McMaster has already gone a way toward reopening the state. On April 20, he reopened all retail stores, albeit with social distancing restrictions, and allowed beaches to reopen as well.

Then on Monday, May 4, McMaster lifted the state's mandatory home or work order with had been in place for nearly a month, changing it to voluntary. He also allowed outdoor dining at restaurants to resume that same day. A decision on when in-person dining will resume could come soon.

He's also stopped the restrictions on travel and short-term rentals for people coming from so-called "virus hotspots" in other parts of the state.

A state of emergency remains in effect for the entire state.

McMaster said it's still being determined what to do about relaxing other rules, including hair salons, gyms, and public venues, but no decision has been made.

