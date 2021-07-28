Here are the counties with the lowest vaccination rates in the Midlands

According to the CDC, 9 out of 11 Midlands counties have high levels of community transmission, which means the virus is spreading rapidly.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued new guidelines for wearing masks in public and indoor settings.

The agency is still urging people to wear a mask inside if you are not vaccinated.

They are also recommending in communities with "substantial" and "high transmission" rates that people in those areas should wear masks indoors.

We're taking a closer look at the makeup of South Carolina - specifically, which counties have high transmission rates.

We also compiled a list of the five Midlands counties with the lowest vaccination numbers.

According to the CDC, 9 out of 11 Midlands counties have high levels of community transmission, which means the virus is spreading rapidly.

"41 of our 46 counties in South Carolina are at those levels of transmission," said State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell. "This has turned into a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Here's how the nine Midlands counties with high levels of community transmission rank in order of the lowest rates of fully-vaccinated people:

Calhoun County - 27.5% of the population is fully-vaccinated Sumter County - 32.5% Clarendon County - 33.1% Newberry County - 38.3% Orangeburg County - 38.4% Lexington County - 38.9% Fairfield County - 39.9% Kershaw County - 41.1% Richland County - 43.5%

The remaining two Midlands counties, Lee and Saluda, have a substantial level of community transmission. In Lee County, 29.4% of residents are fully-vaccinated. In Saluda County, 22.4% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

In places with low vaccination rates, health experts say the virus spreads more easily.

DHEC says more than 90% of COVID-19 cases and deaths in June were among the unvaccinated.

"We are absolutely at a critical point in a race against the rise in cases," added Dr. Bell. "We need all eligible residents to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated so we can get to herd immunity to give us a way out of this pandemic."