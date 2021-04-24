511 new SC COVID cases, 10 new deaths reported

Overall, the major metrics of tracking the virus have remained flat in recent weeks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in South Carolina remained level this weeks, as the state's entered an extended period of no major spikes, but also no major drops, in some of its key data.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released its latest data Saturday, and reflects information collected as of 11:59 p.m. on April 22.

There were 511 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. A record 6,182 new confirmed positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

There were also 331 probable cases reported, for a total of 842 total cases. According to experts, the recent rise in the number of probable cases is due to the high amount of antigen tests being done, which are commonly the rapid result tests, which have a higher error rate.

According to DHEC, there were 10 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 8,289 confirmed deaths The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 88 reported on January 20, 2021. There are also were no new probable deaths reported. Overall, there have been for a total of 1,125 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 522 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, with 142 of those patients in intensive care and 65 on ventilators. Over the last week the hospitalization number has fluctuated from a high of 539 to a low of 522.

A single day record of 2,466 hospitalizations was reported January 13, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 478,739/95,487

Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,289/1,125

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,293,309

Vaccination totals (scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination-dashboard)

Total doses received by SC residents: 2,752,704

Total SC residents with at least 1 vaccine: 1,664,650

Total SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 1,182,492

Percent of SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 28.8%

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

30,596 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

5.3% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.