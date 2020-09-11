A look at South Carolina's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

The number of vaccines will be limited in South Carolina when the vaccine first becomes available.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and several other public and private sector partners are working together to develop South Carolina's COVID-19 vaccination plan. The goal of the plan is to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations across the Palmetto State.

According to the CDC, 20 to 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines could become available in the first three months after the vaccine is approved.

The number of vaccines will be limited in South Carolina when the vaccine first becomes available. Those at highest risk for spreading and contracting the virus or those at highest risk of death will be first to receive the vaccine.

To receive and administer the coronavirus vaccines, providers must enroll in a federal vaccine distribution program. The federal government will cover the cost of the vaccine. However, there is a possibility that health care providers may charge an office visit fee or a fee to administer the vaccine.

Currently, there is limited information about the COVID-19 vaccine. We have created a Frequently Asked Questions page that will be updated as often as possible to provide the most factual and current information possible for South Carolinians. Visit https://t.co/Q8PPDJnNkz. pic.twitter.com/grOOCTZrve — SCDHEC (@scdhec) November 6, 2020

The CDC will primarily manage the distribution of any coronavirus vaccine. The first available COVID-19 vaccines will require two doses separated by intervals of 21 or 28 days, depending on the vaccine product.