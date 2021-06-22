SC sees lowest number of COVID cases in 15 months

The last time the state saw a caseload this low was during the early days of the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has recorded its lowest total of coronavirus cases since March of 2020, back during the early weeks of the pandemic before the virus had spread widely in the state.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Tuesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

There were 49 total cases reported. Of those, 34 were called "confirmed" cases and 15 were called "probable." DHEC said weeks ago they were now counting both cases together, since the only difference is that confirmed are PCR lab tests, while the probables are done using a rapid test.

The last time there was a total this low was back on March 25, 2020. On that day, there were just 32 total cases. However, this was also during a time when testing was difficult to find.

Total cases have been falling for months since reaching an all-time high of 6,824 total cases on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there is a total of 8,629 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 3 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 88 reported on January 20, 2021. There are also a total of 1,175 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations have seen a slight increase in recent days, with 155 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, with 35 of those patients in intensive care and 19 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 492,869/102,944

Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,629/1,175

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 8,101,439

Vaccination totals (scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination-dashboard)

Total doses received by SC residents: 3,627,275

Total SC residents with at least 1 vaccine: 2,019,606

Total SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 1,744,910

Percent of SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 40.6%

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

2,585 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

1.7% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.