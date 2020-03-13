COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) has suspended visitation at all statewide prisons.

"SCDC understands the value of family visits and volunteer programs, but measures must be put in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety. We apologize for the inconvenience, but the following measures are in place for the next 30 days," officials said in a press release.

The following changes are now in effect:

Visitation is suspended statewide;

Volunteers from Kershaw County will not be allowed entrance into any institution;

SCDC work crews will not go out from Wateree Farm Correctional Institution, which is located in both Kershaw and Sumter counties.

SCDC officials say they are working with their telephone provider to make sure inmates can have access to calls with their family and loved ones during this time.