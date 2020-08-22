South Carolina goes 7 days without topping 1,000 COVID-19 cases

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 109,962 and confirmed deaths to 2,372.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of daily coronavirus cases in South Carolina dipped again after three straight days of increases. Meanwhile, South Carolina has now gone a full week with less than 1,000 coronavirus cases a day, the first time that's happened since mid-June.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced 825 new confirmed cases novel coronavirus COVID-19, 33 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

There were also 68 new probable cases and 2 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 109,962, probable cases to 1,333, confirmed deaths to 2,372, and 121 probable deaths.

The last time South Carolina went at least seven days without 1,000 cases was a period ending on June 17.

The percent positive of cases has also been on an overall downward trend. The last time it was over 20 percent was back on August 10.

More Than 245 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 247 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Friday, a total of 975,875 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 6,007 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.7%.

Recovery Rate

The recovery rate currently stands at 89%.

Those who were hospitalized were deemed as "recovered" based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of >32 days since their illness onset.

Those who reported not being hospitalized were deemed as "recovered" based upon having no reported adverse outcome as of >14 days since their illness onset.

Those where hospitalizations status were unknown were deemed as recovered based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of >32 days since their illness onset.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.



Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.