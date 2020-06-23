Watch live: SC governor to discuss virus, announce restaurant safety initiative

Restaurants reopened to dine-in service back in mid-May.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Governor Henry McMaster is set to announce a new restaurant safety initiative and will likely take questions on the state's coronavirus response.

McMaster will speak at 4 p.m. WLTX will have live coverage. McMaster will be joined by hospitality industry leaders.

It's unclear what the new initiative might be.

The news comes as coronavirus cases are spiking in the state. Dr. Linda Bell with DHEC said 42 percent of all confirmed coronavirus cases have come in the last two weeks. She said most of those new cases are young people with mild symptoms.

Restaurants in the state were never forced to shut down during the pandemic, but were told to move to take-out and drive-thru service only. That lasted from late March until early May.

In early May, eating outdoors was allowed first, and about a week later, indoor dining was permitted with the following restrictions.

Only allow 50% of posted occupancy inside, as determined by fire marshals

Tables should be spaced 6-8 feet apart

Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.

Additional guidance for health checks for all employees

Social distancing guidance for employees and customers, including recommended