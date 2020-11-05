COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster give an update on the state's coronavirus response, where he may announce the plan for reopening barbershops and salons.

McMaster is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. Monday in downtown Columbia. WLTX will carry those remarks live.

Last Friday, McMaster was asked by reporters when he'd be making an announcement on so-called "close contact" businesses such as salons and barbershops. He said he expected to have an update Monday.

He could also announce his plans for the state of emergency that's in effect. That is currently set to expire after Tuesday.

McMaster has been reopening the state in phases. On Monday, he allowed restaurants to begin serving customers inside their stores, although there are heavy restrictions, including limiting capacity to 50 percent and spacing customers 6-8 feet apart.

RELATED: All South Carolina restaurants can reopen for in-store dining Monday

RELATED: South Carolina restaurants reopen for outdoor dining

A week earlier, he allowed for outdoor dining to resume.

McMaster first started lifting restrictions last month in a phased approach that he says is based on data and science. On April 20, he reopened all retail stores, albeit with social distancing restrictions, and allowed beaches to reopen as well.

RELATED: SC governor reopens beaches, retail stores across the state

On Monday, May 4, McMaster lifted the state's mandatory home or work order with had been in place for nearly a month, changing it to voluntary. He also allowed outdoor dining at restaurants to resume that same day.

RELATED: South Carolina's mandatory home or work order no longer in effect

He's also stopped the restrictions on travel and short-term rentals for people coming from so-called "virus hotspots" in other parts of the state.