WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will give an update on the state's coronavirus response today at 4 p.m., his office announced.

McMaster will make his remarks and take questions at the state's emergency operations center. WLTX will carry those remarks in the video player above, on TV, and on the News WLTX Facebook page.

WLTX Coronavirus Facts Page, Latest Updates

It's unclear what McMaster will say exactly, but the briefings typically discuss any new executive orders he may issue and there's a daily update from state health leaders on the number of coronavirus cases.

The news comes as another one of those orders is set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Monday. The order expands the previously announced closing of non-essential businesses. The revised list includes furniture stores, department stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, jewelry stores, florists, sporting goods stores, book an music stores, luggage stores, and home furnishing stores.

That list excludes hardware stores and home improvement stores.

Last Friday, he also stopped rentals at hotels and similar facilities for people coming into the state from coronvirus "hotspots." That excluded medical, military, shipping, and first responders.

He's also closed public beaches and public boat ramps statewide, and told police they can break up groups of more than three people who are getting together. He also ordered all restaurants to go to drive thru and takeout only, and told most state workers to work from home. He requested that most business move to telecommuting.

But McMaster has so far resisted issuing a stay-at-home order as many other states have. However, South Carolina's list of orders, when combined, mirrors many of the stay-at-home orders put in place by other neighboring states.

Multiple politicians, including mayors and state legislators, have asked McMaster to reconsider his stance. But McMaster has said he feels the state's approach so far is the right one, and is based on the science.

"We have a deliberate, steady plan approach," he said last week. "We believe this is the best way based on the science and facts and we will go as far as we need to go."

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. The version that's caused the pandemic, referred to as COVID-19, is a new strain of the virus.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.